Police: 1 hurt after shooting on Poplar Avenue in Newport News

A 53-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Newport News Police Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Poplar Avenue Saturday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue.

Officers said they found a 53-year-old man inside a home, who had been shot. We're told his injuries are life-threatening.

A department spokesperson said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Based on an early investigation, police believe the shooting to be domestic-related and that a fight led to gunfire.

As of Saturday night, police had not released any additional details about the incident.