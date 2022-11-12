x
Newport News

Police: 1 hurt after shooting on Poplar Avenue in Newport News

A 53-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Newport News Police Department
Credit: Chris Leary 13News Now

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. 

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue. 

Officers said they found a 53-year-old man inside a home, who had been shot. We're told his injuries are life-threatening. 

A department spokesperson said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Based on an early investigation, police believe the shooting to be domestic-related and that a fight led to gunfire. 

As of Saturday night, police had not released any additional details about the incident. 

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, use the P3Tips app on a mobile device or report a tip on www.p3tips.com

