NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Wednesday morning, police said.

Dispatch was called around 11:59 a.m. of a shooting in the 800 block of 36th Street, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. His injury isn't considered life threatening, Maynard said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Maynard said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

