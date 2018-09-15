NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A 21-year-old man was shot in Newport News Saturday morning, police said.

Dispatch received a call around 11:54 a.m. of gunshots heard in the 2200 block of Wickham Avenue, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

The call was upgraded to a shooting. Arriving officers found a man — who is from Beaumont, Virginia — suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. His injury isn't considered life threatening, Maynard said.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

