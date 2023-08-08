Police investigating triple homicide in Newport News

Officers found three men dead inside a home on Stallings Court early Tuesday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a triple homicide in Newport News early Tuesday morning.

Someone called emergency dispatchers around 1 a.m. to report shots fired on Stallings Court, according to Newport News police.

When officers arrived, they found three men dead inside a home.

Detectives and forensic investigators remained on the scene for hours collecting evidence.

The victims have not been identified, and police did not provide any suspect information, as of Tuesday morning.