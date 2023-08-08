Police investigating triple homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a triple homicide in Newport News early Tuesday morning.
Someone called emergency dispatchers around 1 a.m. to report shots fired on Stallings Court, according to Newport News police.
When officers arrived, they found three men dead inside a home.
Detectives and forensic investigators remained on the scene for hours collecting evidence.
The victims have not been identified, and police did not provide any suspect information, as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.