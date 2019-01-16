NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A mother is accused of leaving her four young children alone Tuesday night, Newport News Police said.

Police were called around 6:40 p.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Turlington Road to meet with a Child Protective Services worker investigating a child neglect complaint.

Police found four kids — ages 1, 2, 5 and 6 — alone in an apartment.

Police said the children's mother, 29-year-old Christin Hammond, arrived and told officers that she had left them alone to get food.

CPS removed the children from the home and placed them with a relative.

Hammond was charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police is still investigating the incident.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.