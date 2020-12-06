Police: 50-year-old woman shot while in vehicle in Newport News

The woman was in a vehicle near Bellwood Road when she heard a loud pop. That's when she realized she was shot. She's expected to recover.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot while in a vehicle in Newport News.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. Friday, emergency communications received a call about a female who was brought into a hospital.

According to reports, a driver and the woman were in the 500 block of Bellwood Road when they heard a loud pop. That road is off of Jefferson Avenue.

The driver saw that the woman had been shot and drove her to the hospital.

The 50-year-old woman is in stable condition.