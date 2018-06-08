NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a Newport News man went broke into a business and tried robbing another early Sunday morning... and brought his 2-year-old son along for the mini-crime spree.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers were called to an auto repair shop in the 9400 block of Warwick Boulevard after a burglary alarm went off. At the same time, other officers were called to a nearby 7-Eleven for an attempted robbery suspect who was in custody.

The owner of the auto shop told police his burglary alarm went off and that the front door of his business had been smashed. Investigators determined the suspect, 29-year-old Lundy Wayne Riley of Smithfield, had tried to break into the business around 3 a.m. He then allegedly tried to rob a 7-Eleven clerk of her car keys, and then assaulted a second person in an unsuccessful attempt to take his car keys as well.

Police say that during all of this, Riley had his young son in tow. The child was unhurt during the incidents.

Riley is charged with robbery, burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

