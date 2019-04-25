NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are looking into an auto-pedestrian crash, where the victim said a driver hit him and drove off.

Police say it happened Tuesday on Jefferson Avenue near Naval Weapons Station. A street maintenance crew supervisor told police some of the lanes were closed for road maintenance, and traffic was directed by cones and orange construction signs and orange directional signs.

He said he was standing in the coned off zone when a car flew through the work zone.

He told police a second car came toward him and he stopped that car. He said he told the driver to get back into the travel lanes, but the driver accelerated and hit him.

His wife, Tammy Zwiefelhofer, said she wants to increase awareness about her husband’s situation, but also push for stricter laws to keep road workers safe.

“I was so concerned about his safety that he or any of his crew members could have been killed,” Zwiefelhofer said. “I am going to reach out to my Delegates because I feel like there needs to be stiffer penalties for people who ignore work zones.”

Zwiefelhofer said her husband just had two recent knee surgeries, and in all his years working for the city and out on dangerous roads, there have been many close calls, but this was a first.

“As a wife, it does frighten me a lot,” Zwiefelhofer said. “We have two children, a 17month-old granddaughter who adores her grandfather and for someone to be in such a rush that they’re willing to endanger another person’s life, is beyond comprehension to me.”

The car is described as a black MINI Cooper with gray on the bottom. City officials are stressing the importance of drivers adhering to lanes closures and watching their speed when driving through work zones.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters may remain completely anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward.