Emergency crews were on Peebles Drive near the edge of Newport News/Willamsburg International Airport on Monday after police found possible meth in a ditch.

Newport News Police Department spokesman Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said dispatchers received some type of call for service near Cherokee Drive and Lear Drive around 9:35 a.m. While officers were in the area, they saw bottles in a ditch that may have contained meth.

Members of the Newport News Police Department's Haz-mat Team were there to remove the bottles.