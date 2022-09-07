Fugitive in custody after reportedly barricading inside Newport News apartment complex, police say

Police described the suspect as a "fugitive with federal warrants".

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News said a "tactical situation" has concluded after taking a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said a "fugitive with federal warrants" had barricaded inside an apartment complex. Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police updated to say the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.