Fugitive in custody after reportedly barricading inside Newport News apartment complex, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News said a "tactical situation" has concluded after taking a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said a "fugitive with federal warrants" had barricaded inside an apartment complex. Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police updated to say the suspect had been taken into custody without incident.
The suspect has not been identified at this time. No other information was immediately available.