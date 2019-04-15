NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

Newport News Police and community members will be having a community walk In memory of a local man who was shot and killed over the weekend. The group will be meeting at the Aqueduct Boys & Girls Club at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found the victim, 25-year-old Chre’tien Michael Anthony Brown of Newport News, suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aqueduct Apartments early Saturday morning. He died at the scene, police said.

Investigators are still looking into the case and have no new information to release at this time.

They are asking anyone who has any information about the crime to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/1151. Police are offering a cash reward up to $1,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.