Newport News

Police identify suspect in Newport News woman's murder

Credit: Newport News Police Dept.
Tyrone Lamont Pair Sr.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are asking the public's help to find a man suspected of killing a woman last month.

Authorities say that early on the morning of January 3, officers were called to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard. They arrived to find 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair dead inside a home. Her death was later determined to be a homicide.

Police say 39-year-old Tyrone Lamont Pair Sr. is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of violation of a protective order.

If you know where Pair is or have any information about this case that can help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or you can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous.

