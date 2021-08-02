Police identify suspect in Newport News woman's murder

Police say 39-year-old Tyrone Lamont Pair Sr. is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of violation of a protective order.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are asking the public's help to find a man suspected of killing a woman last month.

Authorities say that early on the morning of January 3, officers were called to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard. They arrived to find 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair dead inside a home. Her death was later determined to be a homicide.

Police say 39-year-old Tyrone Lamont Pair Sr. is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of violation of a protective order.