Police investigate after two teens shot in Newport News

Both are in the hospital. Police say one victim, a 17-year-old boy, has life-threatening injuries.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old are both in the hospital after they were shot Tuesday evening in Newport News, police said.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6:11 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

A few minutes later, police learned of a second victim nearby in the 600 block of 32nd Street. That's where officers found a 17-year-old boy with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe they both were shot in the 600 block of 32nd Street.

There's no word on what led to the shooting, or of any possible suspects.