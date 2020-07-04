Police investigate after two women are shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say two women are recovering after they were shot Monday night in Newport News.
According to investigators, officers were called out to the 800 block of 22nd Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found both victims with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. They have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at p3tips.com.