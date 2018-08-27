NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Newport News are investigating an armed robbery. It happened at SoftTime, a business on Warwick Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two employees were leaving when two men held them at gunpoint. The employees were forced back inside and ordered to give the suspects cash. The robbers then fled in a light blue 80s model Toyota. One of the driver's side tires was missing a hubcap.

One suspect is described as wearing a black mask and black jumpsuit, while the other wore a burgundy hoodie, black pants, and black Adidas shoes.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

