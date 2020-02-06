Three hurt, one killed in Newport News apartment complex shooting

Officers were in the parking lot of Misty Woods Apartments where they put up a number of pieces of crime scene tape.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are hurt and a third person is dead following a shooting at a Newport News apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Newport News Police said they received calls about the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodall Court.

Officers arrived to find three presumably adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead. The other two are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday evening, crime scene tape crisscrossed the parking lot at Misty Woods Apartments in the northern part of Newport News.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, and there is no word on if there is a search for any suspects.