Man dies after being stabbed overnight in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died from being stabbed in Newport News overnight and police are seeking answers.
Newport News police said they were called on Sunday, Dec. 27 around 12:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Impala Drive, about a stabbing. This is where they found a man who was suffering multiple stab wounds.
The man was sent to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the location of where the incident occurred has not been confirmed and no information of possible suspects is available at this time.
The stabbing is currently under investigation.