NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two men were injured in a shooting Friday night, police said.

Around 10:22 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Orcutt Avenue in reference to shots fired — but the call was "upgraded to a shooting," Assistant PIO Sgt. Randal Bailey said.

Officers found two men — A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old man — suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs, Bailey said. Their injuries aren't considered serious.

The men were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no suspect information, Bailey said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.

