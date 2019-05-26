NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Warwick Boulevard Saturday morning.

The call came in around 4:46 a.m. in the 15600 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Two clerks told police the store was robbed by a man armed with a gun.

The man wore dark clothing and took money from the convenience store, police said.

No one was injured and police are still investigating the incident.

