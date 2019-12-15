NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

Newport News police are investigating a robbery at Subway on Sunday morning.

Police were called sometime after 9 a.m. to the 13000 block of Jefferson Avenue to a robbery.

Police said a witness told officers that a black man walked into the restaurant with a weapon and demanded money.

The man left the restaurant with cash.

He is described wearing white gloves, a white hoodie, a black trench coat, and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

