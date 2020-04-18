Police investigating two separate shootings in Newport News where one man died, two others hurt

Newport News police are investigating two separate shootings with a mile of each other that left one man dead and two others hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man dead and two others hurt overnight.

The first shooting, officers responded around 11:38 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of 25th Street.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:46 p.m.

A minute later, officials were called to the 2000 block of Oak Avenue. That's more than a mile away from the first shooting scene.

Officers found two men with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

They were taken to the hospital.

Police said they do not know if the two incidents are related.

Police are still investigating the two separate shootings.