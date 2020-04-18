Police investigating two separate shootings in Newport News where one man died, two others hurt

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man dead and two others hurt overnight.
The first shooting, officers responded around 11:38 p.m. Friday to the 600 block of 25th Street.
Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:46 p.m.
A minute later, officials were called to the 2000 block of Oak Avenue. That's more than a mile away from the first shooting scene.
Officers found two men with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
They were taken to the hospital.
Police said they do not know if the two incidents are related.
Police are still investigating the two separate shootings.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK- YOU-UP. Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.