NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for a man accused of stealing Nike shoes on July 8.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. at the Shoe Carnival located at 12551 Jefferson Avenue, police said.

An employee told police a man walked into the store and stole two boxes of Nike shoes. The employee said the man just walked out of the store with the merchandise.

He's described about 5 feet 4 inches tall, short, brown hair, short beard and about in his 40s.

Police shared surveillance photos of the man.

If you can identify him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.