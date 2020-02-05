Police looking to identify burglary suspect in Newport News

Police say this man is suspected of multiple incidents between February 6 and April 24.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are hoping the public can help them identify a man suspected of multiple business burglaries in the city.

Newport News PD released surveillance images of a person suspected of multiple incidents in the South Precinct section of the city between February 6 and April 24, 2020.

If you know anything about these burglaries or the identity of the suspect, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887).

Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous, are never required to testify in court, and could be eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.