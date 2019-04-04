NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman outside a Newport News Boost Mobile store on Thursday.

Maya Pasquinel Frye is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken into custody at 10:44 p.m. at a Walmart in Suffolk.

Police said Frye shot and killed 26-year-old Jocelyn Miera Frazier of Hampton. Frye was reportedly Frazier's ex-boyfriend.

Newport News Police Department

Police were called around 4:59 p.m. to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers found Frazier suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said there had been some sort of fight in the parking lot just before the shooting.

“I don’t like this taking place in this city. We aren’t going to tolerate this here,” he said.

“The witnesses and citizens have come forward right away. I mean, some we knocked on doors, others have come out and motioned us over," Drew added.

Witnesses at the scene worked diligently with detectives in helping to identify the suspect, police said in a news release.

Chief Drew said if you or someone you know is in need of assistance because of domestic violence, you can reach out to the Transitions Family Violence Services through their 24-hour crisis hotline at (757) 723-7774.

Transitions offers free comprehensive crisis services for survivors of domestic abuse and their families.

There is a GoFundMe for the family you can find here.