Police: Man dead after shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

Police said the man died in a local hospital Saturday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead following a shooting in Newport News, police said Saturday night.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting on Aqueduct Drive around 10:35 p.m., and they found a man outside who had been shot, according to the Newport News Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said the case is still under investigation, and they did not know the victim's identity, as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.