NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has died after accidentally stabbing himself with a sword.

Newport News police said in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the unidentified man's house.

Witnesses told police that the 28-year-old was walking down some stairs with the sword in his hands. It accidentally plunged into his groin area.

Police said they responded to the house about 4:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:25 p.m.

