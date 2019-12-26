NEWPORT NEWS, Va. —

Newport News police say a man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash overnight.

The crash happened around 12:46 a.m. on Warwick Boulevard at the Fort Eustis Boulevard off-ramp.

Officers found a 43-year-old man thrown from a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, a 41-year-old Norfolk man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police said the man was driving in the wrong lane when he collided with another vehicle.

The passengers of the second vehicle did not report injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Joseph Davis

