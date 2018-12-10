NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man fired a gun inside a Newport News 7-Eleven during a robbery Friday morning, police said.

Around 3:17 a.m., officers were called to a 7-Eleven in the 9000 block of Center Avenue in reference to a robbery.

An employee told police that a man entered the store and fired a gun in the air demanding cash, PIO Kelly King said.

The man took cash and fled.

The suspect is a black man, and was wearing a black hoodie and red bandana.

King said the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-563-5887) or make an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

