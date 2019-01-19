NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning, Newport News Police said.

Police received a call of shooting around 1:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Briarfield Road.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting occurred outside of residence where the man was found.

The man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said there is no suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

