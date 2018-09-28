NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man was arrested and charged after being accused of pushing a woman out of a moving vehicle Thursday, police said.

Around 11:24 p.m., police were called to Deep Creek Road, where a caller said a woman was on the ground in the middle of the street.

Arriving officers found the 33-year-old Newport News woman receiving treatment by a medic unit, police said.

The woman told police that she had an argument with her boyfriend — 36-year-old David Grasty — inside the vehicle, when he pushed her out onto the pavement while it was moving.

Grasty drove away and the woman had "several visible injuries," police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Police contacted Grasty, and he denied pushing the woman of the vehicle. Police said Grasty had "visible injuries to his cheek and shoulder."

Grasty was charged with abduction, strangulation, and assault.

