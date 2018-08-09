NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot in the leg after he attempted to confront a group of men Saturday morning, police said.

Dispatch received a call around 4:07 a.m. of a shooting in the 7200 block of Wickham Avenue.

Officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. The man's injury is not considered life threatening.

Police said it was reported that there was a party at this location when the victim observed several unknown men tampering with vehicles in the street.

The man attempted to confront them when one of the men opened fire, striking the victim in the left leg.

The men fled the area on foot.

Police said there was also several vehicles found to have been tampered with at this location.

The man was taken to a local hospital by medics for further treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

