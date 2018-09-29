NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting Saturday in Newport News.

Officers were called to a local hospital around 3:53 p.m. where a man walked in with a gunshot wound to his leg, PIO Kelly King said.

The man's injury isn't considered life threatening. King said.

The man told police he was walking near Madison and Hampton Avenue, when he heard gun shots and realized he had been hit.

The man wasn't able to provide additional details about the incident, King said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

