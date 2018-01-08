NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times overnight in Newport News.

Police said it happened in a parking lot on Youngs Mill Lane just after 1:30 a.m., not far from Warwick Boulevard. Arriving officers found a 26-year-old Hampton man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to the hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.

