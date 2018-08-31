NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Officers are on scene of a shooting on Madison Avenue in Newport News on Friday, police said.
The call came in around 12:38 p.m. of a shooting in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue, a news release said.
Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital — his condition is unknown.
Police said officers have detained a possible suspect.
