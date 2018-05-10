NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday morning, police said.

Around 3:13 a.m., Newport News police and fire personnel were called to the 100 block of Rose Court in reference to a shooting, Assistant PIO Sgt. Randal Bailey said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, Bailey said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and currently there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

