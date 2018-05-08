NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday morning, an official said.

Dispatch received a call around 12:01 a.m. of gunshots heard in the Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive area, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

A few minutes later a shooting victim was dropped off at a local emergency room. The 24-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man's injuries were considered life threatening and he was transferred to another area hospital for treatment, Maynard said.

Police said it was reported that the man was driving in the Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive area, when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside him and began shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC