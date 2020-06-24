x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Police: Newport News man told to wear mask threatens to burn down store

A Newport News man is accused of threatening to burn down a Family Dollar after a store employee asked him to put on a face mask.
Credit: Newport News City Jail
Timothy Maxwell Goddard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is facing charges after an alleged outburst inside a Newport News Family Dollar.

According to Newport News Police, they received a call on the morning of June 14 about a disorderly person at the Family Dollar located at 1119 Briarfield Road.

When officers arrived, a store employee told them two men had entered the business without wearing face masks. When asked to put on masks, the men became disruptive, with one knocking over a display while the other threatened to burn the store down.

Following an investigation, police obtained a warrant for 64-year-old Timothy Maxwell Goddard of Newport News.  He was arrested June 19 at his home and charged with one count of bomb/burn threat.

Goddard was booked into Newport News City Jail.

RELATED: The great mask debate rages on

RELATED: Walmart refused service to non-mask wearing guests, called cops for trespassing, Police Chief says