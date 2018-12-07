NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- A Newport News woman is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening a mother and her child in April.

Marquilla Bremby, 31, was charged Wednesday with pointing and brandishing a firearm during an incident on April 14, a police report said.

On April 14, a 37-year-old Hampton woman told police that during a baseball game at Anderson Park, Bremby pulled out a gun and threatened to harm the woman and her child.

Bremby and the victim do not know each other.

She threatened to return the next game on April 17 and left the area, the report said.

A police report was filed and after an investigation Bremby was located and charged on Wednesday.

