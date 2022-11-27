x
Newport News

Police responding to barricade situation in Newport News

A woman told police a man assaulted her on Catina Way Sunday, according to the Newport News Police Department.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday. 

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m. 

A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted her. The victim and the man know each other, said a department spokesperson. 

The man, believed to be armed, is still inside of a building, according to police. 

A police spokesperson tells us that the woman is safe and that they believe to man is alone inside the house.

A tactical team responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. 

This is an active situation. 

13News Now will provide more details as information becomes available. 

