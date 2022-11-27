Police responding to barricade situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are responding to a barricade situation in Newport News Sunday.
According to the Newport News Police Department, officers arrived to the 500 block of Catina Way for a call about a domestic assault around 1 p.m.
A woman told police a 20-year-old man assaulted her. The victim and the man know each other, said a department spokesperson.
The man, believed to be armed, is still inside of a building, according to police.
A police spokesperson tells us that the woman is safe and that they believe to man is alone inside the house.
A tactical team responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
This is an active situation.
13News Now will provide more details as information becomes available.