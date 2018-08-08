NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A man who police said robbed a credit union Wednesday is now being accused of making multiple bomb threats in Hampton and Newport News, an official said.

Oscar Von Alston II, 31, was charged with two counts robbery, two counts use of firearm in commission of a felony, wearing a mask in certain places, and bank: entering armed with intent to commit felony.

The Newport News Fire Marshal's Office said there were three incidents they believe Alston called in a bomb threat: InTown Suites at 11715 Jefferson Ave., YMCA at 7827 Warwick Blvd., and an attempted bomb threat at Christopher Newport University.

The Newport News Fire Department charged Alston with three counts bomb/burn threat: accused over 15 years of age.

In Hampton, Alston has been charged with two counts of threatening to bomb. He is accused of calling in a bomb threat around 11:30 a.m. at the General District Courthouse.

Shortly before noon in Newport News, police said Alston entered the Virginia Educators Credit Union in the 800 block of Main Street, armed with a gun. He jumped the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

No employees were hurt, and five Newport News school students who were in a separate room taking a financial class were also unharmed.

Police caught up with Alston at a traffic stop in the area of 74th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

