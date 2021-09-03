No shooter. No hostage situation. | Newport News police clear up social media's misinformation.

There was a tactical situation in the City Center area for a domestic-related incident, but police said much of what people tweeted and posted was incorrect.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Reports of a shooter running around City Center and a hostage situation seemed to start gaining traction on Twitter and Facebook Friday.

The Newport News Police Department made things clear: neither of those claims was true.

Instead, officers said there was a tactical situation in the 700 block of Thimble Shoals Blvd. which started around 11:35 a.m. The situation was the result of a domestic-related incident. Police said the man at the center of the incident had several warrants on file out of other jurisdictions.