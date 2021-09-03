No shooter. No hostage situation. | Newport News police clear up social media's misinformation.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Reports of a shooter running around City Center and a hostage situation seemed to start gaining traction on Twitter and Facebook Friday.
The Newport News Police Department made things clear: neither of those claims was true.
Instead, officers said there was a tactical situation in the 700 block of Thimble Shoals Blvd. which started around 11:35 a.m. The situation was the result of a domestic-related incident. Police said the man at the center of the incident had several warrants on file out of other jurisdictions.
Although police initially looked for him in City Center, they determined he wasn't there. They said Friday afternoon they still were trying to find him.