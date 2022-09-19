ASHANTI ALERT: Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for Newport News man

James Allen, 41, was last seen near the James River Bridge. If you've seen him, please call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday afternoon, the Virginia State Police sent out a Critically Missing Adult Alert (Ashanti Alert) for 41-year-old James Philip Allen.

The alert, which went out at 2 p.m., said he was last seen on August 13 in the 7500 block of River Road. That's right next to the Leeward Municipal Marina and the James River Bridge.

State Police said Allen stands about 5'10", weighs 165 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a scar over his eye, and another on his chin.

Some pictures of Allen show he may have a beard.

VSP said his disappearance makes them worried about his health and safety.

If you've seen him since mid-August, or you know where he might be, please call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.