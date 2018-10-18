NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — An 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his right knee Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10:03 p.m., Newport News Police received calls for shots fired in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A citizen also requested medics for a man on the ground in the 2100 block of Terminal Avenue, police said.

There, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his right knee.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

