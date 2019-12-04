NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two fatal accidents that happened less than two hours apart Thursday night in Newport News.

Around 10:08 p.m. troopers were called to a vehicle accident on the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 east of Jefferson Avenue.

One person died in that crash, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

Later around 11:51 p.m. in the same location another crash occurred. One person died in that incident, police said.

State troopers are still investigating and attempting to make notification to family members, Anaya said.

