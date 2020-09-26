Police warns of fake Instagram account asking for donations in name of dead Norfolk teen

Asia Cowell's family was notified by Newport News Police of the account and they confirmed it was not approved by them.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police says a fake Instagram and Cash App account is taking advantage of a tragedy by asking people to donate money in the name of Asia Cowell.

The Norfolk teen went missing earlier this month. The 17-year-old's body was found in Newport News on Wednesday. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a Facebook post, that Cowell's family was notified of the account and they confirmed it was not approved by them.

The account is a scam and is using Cash App to solicit donations. Police have already contacted Cash App to delete the fake account.

Police say people should not donate to the Cash App account $HELPUS757 or follow the fake Instagram account kiethcarry_757.

Newport News Police say they will send out information if the family of Asia Cowell decides to set up a donation account.

Newport News Police, Norfolk Police, and the FBI are trying to figure out what happened to the teen.