Police said the suspect is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants the ODU police department took out earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police and firefighters are working to remove possible hazardous materials from a home in the Reed section of Newport News Friday.

Homes are being evacuated in the 900 block of 12th Street.

Police said the suspect they think is behind the hazardous situation is currently in custody at the Norfolk City Jail on warrants obtained earlier this week by Old Dominion Police Department.