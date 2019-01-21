NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large power outage on the Peninsula left thousands of customers in the dark on Monday afternoon, including all of Fort Eustis.

The power outage was first reported to Dominion around 1:25 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Joint Base Langley-Eustis said "power company employees are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for being patient as we work to provide an estimated completion time and base status within 2 hours."

Joint Base Langley-Eustis made another announcement that claimed power would be back on between 3 and 7 p.m. on Monday.

As of 2:45 p.m., Dominion Energy reported there were 84 people without power in Southeastern Virginia.

The power company said a downed line caused the outages.