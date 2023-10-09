Newport News car and bike show raises money for 'Project Lifesaver'

Project Lifesaver helps cover costs for any Newport News residents who wander from home due to different disorders.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Sheriff's Office hosted its annual car and bike show to raise money for its Project Lifesaver program on Sunday at Todd Stadium. They had prizes, a raffle, and a DJ.

Project Lifesaver helps cover costs for any Newport News residents who wander from home due to different disorders. That can include, Alzheimer's, autism, Down syndrome, or brain injuries. Clients wear transmitter bracelets to help caregivers keep track of them.



We're told this program has a 100% success rate in safely returning people to their loved ones.