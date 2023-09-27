Courtroom hears recorded phone calls in Adrian Lewis murder trial as both sides rest cases

Jurors could start deliberating tomorrow in the trial of a Newport News Man accused in his wife’s death.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jurors could begin deliberating in the trial against Adrian Lewis, a Newport News man accused in his wife’s death, as soon as Thursday.

Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday after eight days of presenting evidence. Adrian Lewis’ defense attorneys also rested, without presenting any evidence.

Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared last summer. Police haven’t found her body, but they believe her husband killed her.

A technology expert testified inside the courtroom Wednesday. He said investigators have access to recordings of the phone calls inmates make inside the Newport News City Jail.

Prosecutors played recorded calls for the jury that were made several days after Eure-Lewis disappeared on July 17, 2022.

In a phone call from August 6, a man prosecutors identify as Lewis spoke to Eure-Lewis’ loved ones, saying, “I did not do anything I am telling you this. All this is in Nita’s hands, nothing more, nothing less.”

On the call, Lewis then spoke about a fight he had with Eure-Lewis where he said she “physically fought” him.

Prosecutors also played a recorded call between Lewis and Eure-Lewis’ mother on July 27. During that recording, her mother asked Lewis where her daughter is.

“I can’t tell you that,” Lewis responded in the recording.

The two argued on the call.

Eure-Lewis' mother asked, “Do you know if she is alive or not?”

"I just said I can’t tell you that,” Lewis said.

Lewis then said Eure-Lewis cheated on him. Throughout the trial, witnesses testified about marital problems between the couple. A woman also testified she had sexual relations with Lewis during his marriage.

Lewis has maintained his innocence in this case.