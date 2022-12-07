Capitol rioter in Camp Auschwitz sweatshirt now 'very regretful,' family says

Robert Packer's attorney argued the Newport News man was one of the "most calm, non-confrontational and non-violent' members of the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt while joining the Capitol riot should serve 75 days in jail, despite pleading guilty to a petty misdemeanor charged that has earned other defendants probationary sentences.

Robert Packer, 57, of Newport News, pleaded guilty in January to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but that hearing was continued at his attorney’s request.

In a sentencing memo filed by the DOJ in May, prosecutors said Packer entered the building just six minutes after the first breach despite a blaring police warning that a riot had been declared. He then joined the mob as it made its way through the building. Though Packer was not himself accused violence, prosecutors said he witnessed the mob pushing through the police line and saw police attempting to vain to repel the overwhelming numbers of people. Packer was just feet away from the Speaker’s Lobby door when another rioter, Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed attempting to climb through a shattered window.

Packer was arrested a week after the riot thanks in part to a tip from a witness who recognized the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt he wore on Jan. 6. The shirt also featured the words “Work Brings Freedom,” a translation of the of the inscription on the gates of the Nazi concentration camp where more than one million people were murdered during the Holocaust.

That sweatshirt earned Packer international attention, and infamy, according to a sentencing memo filed over the week by his attorney, Stephen F. Brennwald. Brennwald said he had received media inquiries "from around the word," as well as contact attempts by unnamed cultural and religious organizations. Brennwald said he rejected those, believe they would create a “circus-like” atmosphere, but that Packer has nevertheless been “hounded” by the media at his home and has lost important relationships because of his role in the riot.

“His own son will not talk to him to this day because of their strong political disagreements, and he lost his employment as a pipe fitter at a good company because of his presence at the Capitol on January 6,” Brennwald wrote.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols included with Brennwald’s memo, Packer’s sister said the media had made her brother out to be “some monster that he absolutely is not.” She noted Packer had stepped up to help raise her son following her husband’s death from cancer in 2015.

She also described Packer as “very regretful and remorseful” for his role in the riot – something the DOJ disputed in its memo. Prosecutors said Packer was not completely forthcoming in his FBI interview and falsely claimed to have only been inside the Capitol for a short time, not the more than 30 minutes he actually spent inside.

“When asked why he wore the Auschwitz sweatshirt, he fatuously replied ‘because I was cold,’” prosecutors wrote. “Without express any remorse for being part of the rioting that day, Packer continually said it was ‘hard to tell’ which side people were on.”

Prosecutors also highlighted Packer’s lengthy criminal history which, they said, includes 21 convictions over more than two decades.

Brennwald, in his sentencing memo, argued the 75-day sentence prosecutors seek is unwarranted, writing that Packer’s behavior was “truly among the most calm, non-confrontational and non-violent conduct” anyone displayed. Prosecutors, in their memo, disagreed, saying he showed a “total lack of remorse” and writing that the scenes he observed repeatedly throughout the Capitol made it clear he was breaking the law, “Yet he persisted through until police armed with weapons and in riot gear herded the mob outside.”

Packer was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at 12:30 p.m. by Judge Nichols in a virtual hearing.